Cole Sprouse addresses Kaia Gerber dating rumors!

Rumors have circulated that Cole Sprouse is no longer dating his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, but instead seeing Kaia Gerbert! Now the actor turned to social media to respond to these speculations. This is what I had to say!

As a result, Cole was truly upset, making it very clear that after putting up with "a lot of rumors and slander," he has now reached his breaking point.

In his IG Stories, he addressed rumors that he has been dating the 18-year-old model and now with his longtime girlfriend girlfriend.

‘I tolerate many rumors and slanders from people online who claim to be my admirers. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism, "says his statement.

Furthermore, he also urged fans to stop being "clowns,quot; and "choose humanity,quot;.

On a second slide, he went on to mention that ‘When I first entered into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never really intended to indulge any part of my private life with the ravenous horde, it is clear that my restraint in updating them has allowed them to bring their own agenda to my habits and lifestyle. "

Rumors that there was something romantic between Kaia and Cole have been circulating on social media and it seems that fans are only fueling speculation more and more.

Finally, Cole felt he already had enough unfounded rumors, making it clear in a post that he and his Riverdale co-star are still very close.

As for Kaia, she has been lately linked to Pete Davidson. The two previously dated from October last year to January 2020 and appear to be back together, or at least good friends, as they have seen each other on several occasions.



