Cody Simpson is excited about Miley Cyrus, "wonderful inspiration,quot;, and talks about marriage plans!

Even in the midst of quarantine, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's relationship continues to strengthen. With that said, are you heading down the hall as soon as the isolation orders are over?

The Australian singer revealed in a new interview whether or not he plans to marry Miley in the near future.

In addition, he confessed that she is a "wonderful,quot; inspiration for him.

While talking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Simpson confirmed that he does believe in marriage.

The couple has been inseparable since they started seeing each other in October last year.

Seeing how they have come together and fallen in love more and more, fans have been wondering if there will be wedding bells in their future or not.

As a result, their romance is definitely as solid as it sounds, but people shouldn't expect the singing couple to get married soon.

‘I believe in marriage but I haven't thought about it too much. I'm too young to consider it, to be honest. I just keep surrounding myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day, "said Cody, 23.

He continued talking about Miley, sweetly saying that ‘Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and also encourages me to be my own person. We are both creative individuals who support each other with our work. Miley also inspires my art. There is some romance in the poems I have written and yes, it could be about her. It is inevitable that what happens in my private life will come to light in my work. "Aww …

As fans recall, this relationship follows Miley's divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Ad %MINIFYHTML9f5825edf1f5465ee200e73637f89c8923% %MINIFYHTML9f5825edf1f5465ee200e73637f89c8923%

The two were married in December 2018 and in August 2019, Liam filed for divorce.



Post views:

0 0