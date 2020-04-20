Cody Simpson credits the strong women in his life for attracting Miley Cyrus & # 39; fiercely independent & # 39;

Up News Info –

Cody Simpson has discovered what led him to be attracted to the "fiercely independent" Miley Cyrus. In talking about his views on dating and marriage, hitmaker "Pretty Brown Eyes" credited the strong women in his life for having enjoyed having a relationship with those people.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald on the matter, the 23-year-old shared how his maternal grandmother Gail, paternal grandmother Christina, and mother Angie gave "a beautiful example of what a trustworthy and responsible human being is." Admitting that it felt "like I had three mothers growing up on the Gold Coast," she confessed, "I owe these women a lot of humility."

"My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don't want to disappoint my mom or my grandmothers," the Australian Season 1 winner. ""He continued to elaborate." They have shown me that being close to your mother and grandmothers makes you a better human. "

All of these life lessons apparently led him to Miley. Reflecting on how "wonderful" it was to be with hit creator "Wrecking Ball", he couldn't help but praise her: "She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person. We are both creative individuals who support each other each other with our work. "

"Miley also inspires my art," admitted Cody. "There is some romance in the poems I have written and yes, it could be about her. It is inevitable that what happens in my private life will come to light in my work."

During the talk, the "All Day" singer was also candid about his past relationship with Gigi hadid. "I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong people," she recalled. "I've never been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but relationships have disappointed me."

In another part of the interview, the "La De Dee" singer also expressed his rejection of the marriage, although he emphasized that he "has not thought about it too much." He added: "I am too young to consider it, to be honest. I just keep surrounding myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day."