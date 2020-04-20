CNN's Richard Quest says he's tested positive for coronavirus – Deadline

Richard Quest, host of CNN International Search means business and a network economy reporter, said he tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

"I am grateful and grateful that I did not appear to have any of the other horrible symptoms," Quest told viewers. "I just have an unpleasant cough that, thankfully tonight, due to our excellent technical staff, you haven't heard me mumble much."

He said he will continue working but "he will take it easy if everything gets too much."

"I feel good. I feel good," he said. "And there are important things that you and I need to talk about overnight. Like negative oil, and the way markets are going down and what's still going on. remains to be done. "

On Twitter, Quest wrote: “I have caught the coronavirus. I feel blessed because I have few symptoms, just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for the less fortunate. Stay inside and protect lives. He is the host of his New York show.

Two other airborne figures online, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Cuomo has continued to anchor Cuomo Prime Time, But Baldwin, a presenter during the day, has taken time to recover. She had written about her terrible experience. She said she hopes to return to the air on April 27.