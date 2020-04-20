CNN presenter Brooke Baldwin recounts the relentlessness of COVID-19 – Deadline

"Relentless, scary and lonely," this is how CNN presenter Brooke Baldwin describes the "two-week beating" of COVID-19. In a candid essay published on CNN.com, Baldwin writes about the physical, mental, and emotional cost that coronavirus has on the sick.

Baldwin writes that "under the influence of the coronavirus, as each day came to an end, he used to cry, unable to avoid the feeling of fear and isolation he felt for what was to come. He was struggling with constant bodily pain. Nights, I got into the habit of getting in the tub for 45 to 60 minutes just to try and use the hot water to distract my skin from the general pain that would start in my lower extremities, the kind of pain that only two extra strong Tylenol could eventually blunt.

Related story John and Marilyn Wells joined Billy Ray, Mark Gordon, and other industry creatives to raise funds for the MPTF Emergency Fund

Looking back, my sense of time feels warped and inaccurate. Some days they crawled tortuously slowly, while others disappeared in my memory, lost in emotion, sleep and disease. ”

Baldwin revealed on April 3 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, and wrote on Instagram that the chills, fever, and aches had come on quickly, but that she was otherwise healthy, with no underlying conditions.

In an update posted on his Instagram page yesterday, Baldwin wrote that he hopes to return to television on April 27.

The CNN presenter recalls the earliest symptom: “I can remember the day before I lost my ability to taste or smell. He still smelled the pungent ammonia smell from the jewelry cleaner. Except there was no jewelry cleaner in sight.

"The next morning – wham – I couldn't taste the salty butter on my toast, and I couldn't smell the mint in my tea. Along with my appetite, my energy also ran out. I easily slept 10-12 hours at night, waking up many soaked mornings and sweat through the sheets. A golf ball-sized gland that swelled under my jaw became the daily sign that my body was struggling. "

Baldwin writes that over the course of two weeks the "fever, chills, and aches" sometimes subsided "long enough to fool me into thinking I was finally recovering." Then they would visit me again with revenge.