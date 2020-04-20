Chris Pratt interrupts Katherine Schwarzenegger's cooking tutorial for good luck

Instagram

While he remains out of the picture most of the time, the actor from & # 39; Guardians of the Galaxy & # 39; He sends his wife to a laugh as she tries to bake using the strawberries she found in her fridge.

Chris Pratt you have a very good reason to create a commotion in the background of Katherine Schwarzeneggercooking video tutorial. While his wife was busy showing off her culinary skills with her social media followers, Peter Quill of "Guardians of the Galaxy"The film series made her laugh with her good luck reasoning.

On Sunday, April 19, Katherine used her Instagram Story ID to share with fans what she did to kill time during the coronavirus blockade. It wasn't until he tried to make a strawberry pie that some background noises were heard. "As I make this video, I will make a preface saying that my husband will play golf in the background," she warned.

Before Katherine could continue, her husband cut her off saying, "Wait! Show me, it will be good luck." The "Jurassic world"request of the star left the daughter of the actor-politician Arnold schwarzenegger He looks puzzled and instead writes about the video: "I don't know how to clearly rotate the camera on a tripod."

When Katherine tried to continue her tutorial, her "Passengers"The actor husband made louder noises. At one point, he was heard exclaiming," Oh yes! Overcome that urge. Oh my gosh, that was so much fun, "prompting the 30-year-old to laugh.

While Chris stayed away from the camera most of the time, he made an appearance in one of the clips to praise his wife's baking skills. "I'm here to attest that Katherine's banana bread [is] really remarkable," he said as he ate the bread. "I love it. I got a little dizzy inside when he said those two loaves were for us."

"They'll be gone … in less than a day," Chris said, as Katherine couldn't help but smile from ear to ear. The author of "The Gift of Forgiveness" captioned the particular clip, "He Likes It!"

Chris and Katherine were married in Montecito, California, in June 2019. Since their wedding, he has often publicly praised his wife. In a March 2020 interview, he credited her for changing her life "for the better in so many ways," adding: "My heart and soul, my son, I feel like everyone is so safe with her, you know. "