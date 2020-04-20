Chris Pratt blocks Katherine Schwarzenegger's baking video

Katherine Schwarzenegger I took Instagram this weekend to share a video of herself making a strawberry shortcake. However, her baking tutorial was interrupted by Chris Pratt, who practiced his golf swing in the kitchen.

"As I make this video, I will preface saying that my husband will play golf in the background," the 30-year-old author informed her followers.

When Schwarzenegger demonstrated each step of the recipe, Pratt could be heard practically practicing the sport.

"This is my PGA moment," said the 40-year-old actor at one point.

He seemed quite excited about his performance, too.

"Oh, it looks good. Oh, it looks very good," he Guardians of the Galaxy said the star.

Schwarzenegger couldn't help but laugh throughout the experience and showed her husband some support.

"Good job, honey," he said.

At one point, Pratt blocked the tutorial to review the banana bread Schwarzenegger had baked the day before.

"I am here to attest that Katherine's banana bread is truly remarkable. I love it," he said. "I was a little dizzy when he said those two loaves are for us. They'll be gone in less than a day. Good job, baby."