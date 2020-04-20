Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, has him obsessed with his latest skimpy photos after he went crazy for one of his famous ex-girlfriends

Chris Brown managed to garner positive self-centered attention in recent months, but that didn't seem to last long.

The singer is once again in the hot water after making some controversial comments that have sparked the anger of his fans and many people close to him, and it does not appear that the situation will disappear any time soon.

Quite the contrary, Brown seems to have a lot to deal with, and the father of two could have bitten off more than he can chew on from his most recent statements.

The comment sparking the recent drama was one that implied that Karrueche Tran, one of Brown's former associates, was the "one who ran away."

The comment was made publicly, to the surprise of many of Brown's supporters, and was not followed by a retraction either, making it clear that the rapper did as he said.

As expected, it wasn't long before the negative comments started coming in, and many of his fans harshly criticized him for his attitude.

And, of course, Brown has already received a few comments in return, with some of his fans mocking his demeanor, while other critical points come directly from his fellow celebrities.

However, much in his style, Brown has been relatively quiet about the situation since then and has made it clear that he has no intention of responding to criticism at this time.

Meanwhile, Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris has him hooked on his Instagram page with an exaggerated series of photos where he leaves nothing to the imagination.

Recently, a source spoke to Hollywood life and said this about the Harris and Brown situation: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko." It is unclear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending photos and videos etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

Brown has a lot of things to fix.



