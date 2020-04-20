Home Entertainment Chris Brown Rapist Accuser drops suit against him

Chris Brown Rapist Accuser drops suit against him

A woman who accused singer Chris Brown of rape has dropped her lawsuit against him.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast on April 16, 2020, a dismissal was filed in the case for all parties involved. The dismissal was presented by Jane Doe, who presented the case against the singer.

No agreement has been announced. So it's unclear why his accuser dropped the case.

The woman filed a report of aggravated rape in January 2019 with French police in January, which led to Brown, his bodyguard, and one other person being detained. All were released without charge the following day.

