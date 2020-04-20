Chris Brown Rapist Accuser drops suit against him

A woman who accused singer Chris Brown of rape has dropped her lawsuit against him.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast on April 16, 2020, a dismissal was filed in the case for all parties involved. The dismissal was presented by Jane Doe, who presented the case against the singer.

No agreement has been announced. So it's unclear why his accuser dropped the case.

The woman filed a report of aggravated rape in January 2019 with French police in January, which led to Brown, his bodyguard, and one other person being detained. All were released without charge the following day.

Brown then sued her for defamation, accusing her of making a "false accusation, committed on January 18, 2019." He was seeking criminal prosecution for the "defamatory indictment."

A source told TMZ that "The weakest part of the case is the alleged victim's statement to the police," and that the officers apologized to Brown when they released him from custody.