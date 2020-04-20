Chile, India, France: Coronavirus World News Updates

Before the government confirmed the delay, Dr. Helena McKeown, president of the British Medical Association, told Sky News that the reported delay was "disastrous,quot; and "devastating,quot;. When asked if he would advise medical workers to refuse to work without protective equipment, he replied: "I would simply ask the government: what should my colleagues do?"

On Saturday Robert Jenrick, the British housing minister, acknowledged the shortage during the government's daily briefing, saying He acknowledged that "it must be an extremely anxious time for people working on the front line."

Healthcare workers were advised to wear plastic aprons on top of their coveralls.

At least 15,464 people have died from the coronavirus in Britain, according to government figures posted on Saturday.

In a London Sunday Times report, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was said to have "sleepwalked,quot; in a disastrous initial response to the coronavirus outbreak by missing five meetings of a government crisis committee. But Michael Gove, a member of Mr. Johnson's leadership team, dismissed the idea as "grotesque."

The Prime Minister made all the important decisions, Gove told Sophy Ridge from Sky News on Sunday. "No one can say that the prime minister was not throwing heart and soul into fighting this virus," he said, adding that Johnson had been nothing more than "energetic, determined, focused and strong in his leadership."

Johnson, who was hospitalized this month after contracting the virus, is still recovering but has had some contacts with officials, Jenrick said. "He is resting and recovering at Checkers," Jenrick said, referring to the prime minister's official residence in the country. "You are following your doctor's advice."

This is what is happening around the world:

Norway is preparing for what officials call a "controlled,quot; reopening, with many restrictions to be lifted starting Monday. The country was one of the first in Europe to implement a government app to track infections, but it needs 50 percent of the population to use it to be effective. As of Saturday, 1.2 million people, more than 25 percent of adults, had done so.

Denmark, which has seen a steady decline in hospital admissions, will allow hairdressers, tattooists, masseurs and other small businesses with relatively few clients to reopen on Monday.