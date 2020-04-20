Celebrities and designers who make facial masks that you can buy online

Magic happens when fashion is made for a good cause!

Celebrities and designers are helping those in need during the course Coronavirus pandemic. With everything going on in the world, many Hollywood stars and fashion powers have started making facial masks.

Many have created masks that also have a charitable look.

For example, Karolina Kurkova joined the Billie Blooms brand to help those in need.

"I joined @billieblooms to create the #MaskForAll project to produce and donate sustainable cloth masks," shared the model on Instagram. "We have adopted the 1 for 1 model and for each mask purchased, one will be donated through @feedingamerica's food banks in Miami and New York, two places I am proud to call home."

Moreover, designer Michael Costello He has been making masks since March and donating them to essential workers and various organizations in Los Angeles. He has given his masks to LAPD, workers at USPS, Children & # 39; s Hospital L.A. and many other places.