Celebrities and designers who make facial masks that you can buy online

Magic happens when fashion is made for a good cause!
Celebrities and designers are helping those in need during the course Coronavirus pandemic. With everything going on in the world, many Hollywood stars and fashion powers have started making facial masks.
Many have created masks that also have a charitable look.
For example, Karolina Kurkova joined the Billie Blooms brand to help those in need.
"I joined @billieblooms to create the #MaskForAll project to produce and donate sustainable cloth masks," shared the model on Instagram. "We have adopted the 1 for 1 model and for each mask purchased, one will be donated through @feedingamerica's food banks in Miami and New York, two places I am proud to call home."
Moreover, designer Michael Costello He has been making masks since March and donating them to essential workers and various organizations in Los Angeles. He has given his masks to LAPD, workers at USPS, Children & # 39; s Hospital L.A. and many other places.
To see which brands and celebrities have created masks for a good cause (and which ones you can buy online), scroll through our gallery below!
Michael Costello / Instagram
Michael Costello
The designer has worked hard to help the most vulnerable during the pandemic. For every mask purchased (which varies in price), Costello has been donating them to various places in Los Angeles, including LAPDs, USPS workers, Children & # 39; s Hospital L.A. and many more.
Karolina Kurkova x Billie Blooms / Instagram
Karolina Kurkova x Billie Blooms
The model is joining Billie Blooms for a good cause! For every $ 20 mask sold, one will be donated to someone who needs it. The two have also partnered with Feeding America to assist those in Miami and New York.
Alice and Olivia / Instagram
Alice + Olivia
For every $ 10 mask sold, the fashion brand will donate a mask to hospitals and communities in need.
Daniel Patrick / Instagram
Daniel Patrick
Choose from a multitude of colors and prints on Patrick's site. And what is more? If you buy at least two masks ($ 25 each), the brand will send you another one for free.
lacollective.com
Morgan Stewart Sport
For every $ 15 mask sold, the E! The host is donating one to the United Way Pandemic Relief Fund.
Michael Ngo / Instagram
Michael Ngo
For each mask purchased (ranging from $ 100- $ 500 !!), the funds will be donated to the Los Angeles Food Bank. "We raised $ 12.5K enough to provide 50,000 meals for the @lafoodbank," shares the designer.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
