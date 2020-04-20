Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina leaves little to the imagination in new photos where fans discover she looks like Nicki Minaj

It seems like a new star is brewing in front of Cardi B's younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, as the famous rapper's brother has gained more and more fans recently.

The 24-year-old shared a new lingerie photo, which drove most of her followers crazy. In the instant, Hennessy could be seen lying on a bed, dressed in two-piece white underwear that had the famous cartoon character. Hello kitty.

In addition, the image of Cardi B's little sister became even more popular when the lyricist "Bodak Yellow,quot; republished it as it garnered the approval of more than 2 million users on the popular social media platform.

As a result, many fans of the eccentric rapper and his sister flocked to the post's comment section to congratulate Hennessy on her beauty and curvy figure.

One person said that he looked like Nicki Minaj: “Bruh, you discreet look like Niki Minaj. She got thick out of nowhere

Niki and a lil of Kim … damn. She is so beautiful, however.

Another commenter shared, "I chose a horrible time to give up on Hennessy😁"

This follower stated: “Yes, obviously she did the body. At least it looks natural as long as it doesn't go any further. Sometimes they tend to exaggerate. "

A fourth comment said: “You left me on the committee of titty itty bitty 😩😩😩😩 @hennessycarolina ❤️❤️ you look 👍🏼 great. That was because you were gaining mass. It looks like you have been eating more protein. "

One fan wrote "Hot pic," while another commented, "Damn your sister looks great," and many others commented with multiple fiery emojis.

In addition to her envious body, Carolina recently made headlines when she was candid about her sex life during a guest appearance on WTFNess on MTV

During the show, presenter James Davis asked if he had any unusual fetishes in the bedroom.

Cardi B's little sister openly stated that she had many of those preferences and gave an example by revealing her fetish for women's feet.

According to Carolina, who is known to be bisexual, it was a huge turn-on for her when a woman had cute fingers.

Ad

This family moves and goes places by staying true to themselves.



Post views:

0 0