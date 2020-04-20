Home Entertainment Can you guess which celebrities have been knighted by the British royal...

Can you guess which celebrities have been knighted by the British royal family?


  1. Mick Jagger is best known as the lead singer for the Rolling Stones.

    Via Getty Images


  2. Maggie Smith is best known for her work on Downton Abbey, the Harry Potter series and The best exotic marigold hotel.

    Via Warner Bros.


  3. Some of Steven's most popular works include Jaws, E. T. The Extraterrestrial, and Jurassic Park.

    Via Getty Images


  4. Maybe you remember Julie from The Sound of Music, The Princess Diaries, and Mary Poppins.

    Via Getty Images


  5. Although Angelina is an excellent actress, this real recognition was not obtained through her films. The Queen gave her this honor for her work to eradicate sexual violence in the war zone.

    Via Getty Images


  6. You can recognize Anthony from Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, and Westworld.

    Via HBO


  7. Melinda received this honor for her service to philanthropy and international development.

    Via Getty Images


  8. Michael is best known for his performance in Miss sympathy, the dark Knight trilogy and The man who wanted to be king.

    Via Warner Bros.


  9. The princes Charles bestowed this honor on Ralph for his fashionable services.

    Via Getty Images


  10. Elton is one of the best-selling music artists in history.

    Via Getty Images

