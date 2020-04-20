Can you guess which celebrities have been knighted by the British royal family?

EntertainmentCan you guess which celebrities have been knighted by the British royal family?By Bradley Lamb - April 20, 202001 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Mick Jagger is best known as the lead singer for the Rolling Stones. Via Getty Images Maggie Smith is best known for her work on Downton Abbey, the Harry Potter series and The best exotic marigold hotel. Via Warner Bros. Some of Steven's most popular works include Jaws, E. T. The Extraterrestrialand Jurassic Park. Via Getty Images Maybe you remember Julie from The Sound of Music, The Princess Diariesand Mary Poppins. Via Getty Images Although Angelina is an excellent actress, this real recognition was not obtained through her films. The Queen gave her this honor for her work to eradicate sexual violence in the war zone. Via Getty Images You can recognize Anthony from Silence of the Lambs, Hannibaland Westworld. Via HBO Melinda received this honor for her service to philanthropy and international development. Via Getty Images Michael is best known for his performance in Miss sympathy, the dark Knight trilogy and The man who wanted to be king. Via Warner Bros. The princes Charles bestowed this honor on Ralph for his fashionable services. Via Getty Images Elton is one of the best-selling music artists in history. Via Getty Images BuzzFeed Daily Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!