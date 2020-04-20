Can the failed Docs give Foxy a butt to match her mega boobs?

Botched BFFs?
Longtime fans of the show probably recognized a familiar face in tonight's new episode: Allegra, who had resorted to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for help with her 4,600 cc breast implants in Season 4. However, this time, I was not looking for plastic surgery for her, but for her friend and new patient, crafty.
It turns out that Foxy has even bigger implants than Allegra, ones she initially got on a trip to Germany and continues to expand by adding saline.
"As soon as Allegra comes in, I remember exactly who he is," says Dr. Nassif when the two arrive for Foxy's consultation. "I thought Allegra had the biggest breasts we had ever seen until we met Foxy."
But to the surgeons' surprise, Foxy is not seeking help with her breasts. Instead, she wants butt implants that will make her body more proportionate.
"I'm really looking forward to ass implants," Foxy told Allegra before her appointment. "I want to have a little bit of fat transfer aside. I've had three fat transfers. I'm not happy about that."
In speaking with Drs. Dubrow and Nassif, Foxy learned exactly what had gone wrong with fat transfers, starting with the first one.
"I did a fat transfer and it just didn't turn out the way I thought it would," he explained. "So I thought, okay, well, I'll go back and I'll do it and have him put more."
Foxy said he returned immediately, something that immediately raised a red flag for surgeons.
"When a patient has a fat transfer to the butt immediately after another fat transfer, it puts them at risk for infection, fluid buildup, tissue or fat necrosis, and worse, a fat embolism," said Dr. Nassif in a confessional. "That can kill you right away."
Although Foxy could do another fat transfer now that enough time had passed, Dr. Dubrow found that she didn't even have enough fat in her body to do it.
Butt implants is, then! Right?
Incorrect.
"I don't do butt implants. They are too dangerous," said Dr. Dubrow. "I think it is never a good idea to do an operation where you put a large implant in a place where you will sit all day and expect it to stay there."
At that point in the consultation, Dr. Dubrow pleaded with Foxy to "just leave things alone and do nothing to your butt."
However, Foxy already seemed to have made a decision. Dr. Nassif became aware of this and issued a fair warning.
"If you need us, God willing, don't have a complication, but I have a feeling it's going to happen … especially here with your buddy," he told the women after Allegra tried to reassure Foxy that it would be fine. doing the work on his butt.
On that note, the meeting ended, although Foxy made it clear that she still wanted to carry on with her plans.
"I am really discouraged. I really, really want implants," she told the Botched cameras "I think there are a lot of doctors who do implants that have had no problems. So I'm still not done looking for my surgeon."
I am sorry, Botched docs!
