Can the failed Docs give Foxy a butt to match her mega boobs?

Botched BFFs?

Longtime fans of the show probably recognized a familiar face in tonight's new episode: Allegra, who had resorted to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for help with her 4,600 cc breast implants in Season 4. However, this time, I was not looking for plastic surgery for her, but for her friend and new patient, crafty.

It turns out that Foxy has even bigger implants than Allegra, ones she initially got on a trip to Germany and continues to expand by adding saline.

"As soon as Allegra comes in, I remember exactly who he is," says Dr. Nassif when the two arrive for Foxy's consultation. "I thought Allegra had the biggest breasts we had ever seen until we met Foxy."

But to the surgeons' surprise, Foxy is not seeking help with her breasts. Instead, she wants butt implants that will make her body more proportionate.

"I'm really looking forward to ass implants," Foxy told Allegra before her appointment. "I want to have a little bit of fat transfer aside. I've had three fat transfers. I'm not happy about that."