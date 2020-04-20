Can failed documents fix this incredibly messy boob job?

Oh!
Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow have their work cut off in the new week this week Botched. In a preview clip for tonight's episode, the two are introduced to Heather, a patient who experienced complications after breast augmentation surgery. Worst part? Heather's doctor who performed the procedure apparently did nothing to help afterward.
While looking at photos from the aftermath, which show Heather's left breast as extremely abnormal compared to her right, Dr. Dubrow calls the mysterious problem "incredible,quot;.
"No, it's incredibly messy!" Dr. Nassif responds sharply.
Heather can provide some context for what happened, explaining that she got her first boob job at age 19 and "loved it."
"And then I got married. I had three children," he adds. "And my husband at the time was not really a chest man."
Heather ended up removing her implants, and everything was fine.
"Then I ended up divorced and decided I'm a mommy person," says Heather. "My ex-husband was not, but I was."
As a result, Heather underwent a second breast augmentation surgery.
However, this time it was different. In the days following the procedure, Heather tells Drs. Nassif and Dubrow, his left side felt strange and more swollen than his right.
"So, I came back about four or five days later and I said, 'This really hurts.' And (the doctor) said the swelling and everything was normal," Heather explains.
Dr. Dubrow seems to indicate that shouldn't be the case, and his confusion only intensifies after asking Heather how the doctor diagnosed the problem.
"She never told me," says Heather.
Dr. Nassif is also puzzled at this point. "So he had a bruise and the doctor left him?" he asks his fellow surgeon.
"It sounds like this," says Dr. Dubrow, and he also tells Heather, "You had an emergency right away. You had something that needed to be treated with surgery."
"Not only is surgery really important, but postoperative care is equally important," he adds in a confessional. "Because if you develop a complication, it can be resolved very quickly. If you forget the complication and it develops as something significant, it can be really difficult to solve."
Check out the entire query in the clip above!
