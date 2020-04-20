Can failed documents fix this incredibly messy boob job?

Oh!

Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow have their work cut off in the new week this week Botched. In a preview clip for tonight's episode, the two are introduced to Heather, a patient who experienced complications after breast augmentation surgery. Worst part? Heather's doctor who performed the procedure apparently did nothing to help afterward.

While looking at photos from the aftermath, which show Heather's left breast as extremely abnormal compared to her right, Dr. Dubrow calls the mysterious problem "incredible,quot;.

"No, it's incredibly messy!" Dr. Nassif responds sharply.

Heather can provide some context for what happened, explaining that she got her first boob job at age 19 and "loved it."

"And then I got married. I had three children," he adds. "And my husband at the time was not really a chest man."

Heather ended up removing her implants, and everything was fine.

"Then I ended up divorced and decided I'm a mommy person," says Heather. "My ex-husband was not, but I was."