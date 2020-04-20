Browns teases the 2020 draft: Cleveland addresses the need to tackle early, fills the depth of WR in Round 3

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season, and another regime is in charge. The current group is taking steps to stabilize a potential AFC playoff contender.

The new brass includes team president Paul DePodesta, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland made some smart moves in free agency by bringing tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. You can address the needs of other teams in the Draft 2020 NFL. This is also a good opportunity for management to show their skills.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News launched his seven-round drill in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Browns' teams in that drill address his needs.

Here's a closer look at the simulated Browns draft:

Browns tease the 2020 draft

Round Pick No. Player Position college one 10 Tristan Wirfs Old Testament Iowa two 41 Marlon Davidson DT Brown 3 74 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota 3 97 (from Texans) Darnay Holmes CB UCLA 4 4 115 Ashtyn Davis S California 6 6 187 Michael Divinity Jr. LB LSU 7 7 244 Carlos Davis DT Nebraska

Round 1, Pick No. 10: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Baker Mayfield took 40 sacks in 2019, something the Browns have already addressed by adding Conklin through free agency. It wouldn't hurt to have another tackle at Wirfs, which captivated the NFL Combine with an impressive performance that included a 4.85 run and 40 yards. The 6-5, 320-pound tackle is part of a new wave of offensive athletic linemen, and he should be able to hold down the left side for years to come.

Round 2, Pick No. 41: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Davidson averaged 43 tackles in the past four seasons as a four-year player at Auburn, and the 303-pound inside lineman adds depth to a line that will return Myles Garrett. Davidson didn't get as much attention as some of his teammates, but closed strong with 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles to lose in 2019.

Round 3, Pick No. 74: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

The Browns already have Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry; Johnson provides another constant goal for Mayfield. He enjoyed consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 25 total touchdowns in 2018 and & # 39; 19. Johnson is a former high school quarterback who could have entered the NFL Draft last season. It is a medium round value selection.

Round 3, Pick No. 97 (from Texans) (compensatory): Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

Holmes averaged 40 tackles a season with the Bruins, and could work in a role behind Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams on the corner for the Browns. Holmes is a former five-star recruit who can create turnovers, and had two pick-sixs with the Bruins.

Round 4, Pick No. 115: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

The Browns add more secondary help with Davis, a fifth-year student who averaged 54 tackles and three interceptions in the past two seasons. He was also a member of the Cal athletics team. The Browns signed assurances Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency. Davis adds more depth.

Round 6, Pick No. 187: Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

Divinity was declared ineligible for nine games last season after violating team rules, but returned for the college football championship game. The 6-2, 241lb linebacker will likely slide down the draft boards, but Divinity can make a difference. You will have to show more consistency at the next level.

Round 7, Pick No. 244: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska

Davis was a four-year contributor to the Huskers, and had his most disruptive season in 2019 with four sacks and 4.5 tackles per loss. Davis was also a pitcher on the track team. Cleveland already has a deep defensive line, making this a luxury pick.