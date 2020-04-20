Brooklyn barbershop arrested for hosting underground party during pandemic

Police officers broke an underground party inside a Brooklyn barbershop over the weekend that was attended by more than 50 people, neglecting the rules of social distancing.

Police stopped at eNVee Barbershop to find dozens of people partying in what was supposed to be a closed business basement, according to the New York Daily News.

Officers issued 60 calls to partygoers for violating social distancing rules and arrested two people in connection with a weapon found at the scene, according to sources.

When the police ended the party, New York Police helicopters flew over the scene to ensure that all quarantine violators were captured.

A man detained at the scene jumped on social media saying he was just a cameraman and that the barbershop group was filming a music video, but police said the music video's claim was false and that it was a purposeless party. .

The closing party comes immediately after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's plea for New Yorkers to poke fun at people and nonessential companies that violate home stay rules.

It was nearly a month ago when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!