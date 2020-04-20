Broadway star Nick Cardero has an amputated leg after COVID-19 diagnosis

The coronavirus pandemic has been harsh for many people around the world, including Broadway actor Nick Cardero. New reports from the San Francisco Gate revealed that the actor had to remove his right leg after suffering complications from the coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots, on her Instagram account this Saturday, said that Cordero managed to get out of surgery intact, but that his leg had to be removed. Since then, he has been in his room recovering and resting. Doctors reportedly had to give her blood thinners to relieve blood clots in her leg.

Unfortunately, he was removed from treatment because he was causing internal bleeding. If they had continued to give him blood thinners, it would have caused more blood clotting and increased the chance of death. The doctor revealed that it was better to remove his right leg.

As previously reported, Nick entered ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31. Since then, it has been on a fan. To calm his nervous spirit, his wife sent him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son.

Additionally, a GoFundMe fundraiser was created and has since earned over $ 200,000. According to the San Francisco Gate, Cordero is among many other Broadway actors negatively affected by the disease, including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit, and Gavin Creel.

He also killed Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally. There is no doubt that the coronavirus has hit the nation hard in recent weeks, with cases reaching close to 1 million now and more than 40,000 deaths.

New York City is the epicenter of the virus right now, and the vast majority of cases occur there. Other actors, artists, and celebrities to catch the disease are Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, and Rachel Matthews.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita, were among the first celebrities to go out publicly and say they contracted the virus while filming a movie in Australia. It was even before the United States was blocked.



