Brad Pitt takes on Weatherman's duty for John Krasinski's web series

During the particular episode of his show & # 39; Some Good News & # 39 ;, the actor / director of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; She also shared viral videos of poignant stories and a recap of her virtual dance on April 17.

Brad Pitt took on weather reporting duties as part of a play for friend John Krasinskiweb series "Some good news".

Pitt joined the "A peaceful place"He starred in the latest installment of his YouTube show on Sunday, April 19, and gave a brief overview of the weather outside his California home.

"It seems, uh, pretty good. Yes," Pitt said before going back inside.

During the episode, Krasinski also shared viral videos of poignant stories and a recap of the virtual dance he performed on Friday, April 17. The actor became a host and DJ for the 30-minute special, which featured a reunion with his ex. "The office"co-star Rainn Wilson and guest performances from Billie eilish and the Jonas brothers.

The actor started his weekly virtual show last month to inspire positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.