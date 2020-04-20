Bon Jovi Scrap Summer Tour to allow ticket holders to buy groceries amid the crisis COVID-19

A day before the cancellation announcement, keyboardist David Bryan offers fans updates on his recovery progress weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Bon Jovi have canceled their summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a keyboard player David Bryan recovers from COVID-19.

The news was announced in a statement on Monday, April 20, a day after Bryan went to social media to update fans on his progress.

"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer," the "It's My Life" rockers say in a statement. "Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will allow ticket holders to get refunds to help them pay their bills or buy groceries. These are difficult times."

"He has always been there for us and we will always be there for you. We look forward to seeing you all on the tour again when we can be safely together. We will continue to send news and updates on the Bon Jovi tour in the weeks and months to come."

<br />

Bryan, who tested positive in March, visited Instagram to share news of his recovery on Sunday.

<br />

"There are people who don't have symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people who fight for their lives and people who have unfortunately lost their lives," he published. "This is a nasty virus, but science / medicine will conquer it all. Thank you all for your good wishes. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and everyone on the front line. You are the true heroes!"