Bob Odenkirk and co-creator Peter Gould in The Bridge Between Prequel Series & # 39; Breaking Bad & # 39; – Deadline

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga in the season 5 finale of & # 39; Better Call Saul & # 39;

With Saul Goodman / Jimmy McGill already suffering and surviving the worst – a one-mile walk with Mike Ehrmantraut through the desert on the drug dealer Lalo Salamanca's bail money – the suspense tonight was largely due to whether the latter was killed or not.

With Ehrmantraut sending gunmen to kill Lalo at his Mexican compound, the world should be quiet. Nacho Varga was complicit in the planned murder, opening the door for Lalo's assassins, however, Lalo eliminated them all thanks to a hidden tunnel that gave him the advantage. In the final shot we see Lalo crossing his patio, but will he meet Nacho? Who kills who? Neither of them makes the last jump to Breaking Bad, so let's move this fight into what is expected to be the sixth and final season of Better call Saul to see who wins. Meanwhile, Saul and Kim are romantically sheltering in a hotel hideout after Lalo's high-pressure visit last week. Preparing the couple for next season: Kim wants to take her despicable legal mentor Howard Hamlin … to an embarrassing level.

Here is our post mortem conversation with Saul himself, Bob Odenkirk and Better call Saul co-creator Peter Gould.

Kim wants to defeat Howard, and that shakes Saul up a bit. Why is that, especially after your conflict of interest in the Mesa Verde case?

BOB ODENKIRK: You have to start with the fact that Jimmy is in a vulnerable place. It is in a weak, uncertain and scared place inside. He just came out of the desert, just got out of this lingering terror of PTSD within him, including physical weakness after being there and suffering for a couple of days. Then she throws herself into this tear where she imagines herself doing difficult and unpleasant things for Howard, who has been Jimmy's enemy; something that Jimmy chose within himself to make Howard representative of all the things that bother him. And she takes him further than he is willing to go, and much more, and moves on. Right now, he has lost his bloodlust through mischief and then offers him, maybe this is too much of what we are talking about. The response she receives is a kind of backtracking, and she can't tell if she's serious or not. She actually seems a little serious.

I think it all plays out with the fact that we don't really know Kim. She has been a kind of question mark that has gotten bigger and more mysterious this season than all seasons. Who exactly is she? What made it? And how do you feel more than comfortable with occasionally letting your very rigid ethical standards fall apart and disappear? She is truly the mystery of the show now. I think we have gone from Jimmy to Saul, it has been a wonderful journey. The question now is who is Kim.

Since Kim is not in Breaking Bad, We have been assuming that there is no happy for her or Kim and Jimmy as a couple. Is it a fair guess? Or do you think things will not be as bad as we anticipate?

ODENKIRK: I'm on your side I'm completely on your side. I don't see how they can stay together. It could happen, and if anyone can figure it out, these writers can. But, I don't know, man, I don't see it. Saul had a carefree energy in him in Breaking Bad; a loner who didn't have to worry about anyone else. I don't see how he has that energy and he still has Kim in his life, he's taking risks like working with Walter White.

Before tonight's episode, I really thought Kim was going to die. Peter, is there a world in the future after Saul / Gene where she can appear in the Cinnabon, the light at the end of her tunnel?

PETER GOULD: Let's talk about Saul Goodman for a moment. He has done terrible things. He is an accessory to terrible things, not only in the Walter White, but in all the other things he has done. I feel like it has a karmic charge. Does this boy win a happy ending? One of the reasons we love television, movies, and books is that we are trying to understand the role of justice in the universe. This is the only thing that will hook an audience, and will hook me to a story, is that injustice is committed and there are many different types of injustices. So I think that's a great question. Besides what could happen, what does this guy deserve? Do you get what you deserve? Do you get more than you deserve? Do you get less than you deserve? And those are great questions. Also, at a certain point, are Kim and Jimmy good for each other? There are many destinations that you could have. There are many bad things that can happen to people while they are still alive. What is going to happen? There is a universe of possibilities. Sometimes the most satisfying thing for me in the audience is not necessarily what will make the character happy.

Do you think Kim and Saul will indict Howard for bribing witnesses using Lalo's money?

ODENKIRK: All that is spoken is just B.S. under the sheets. When it comes to Jimmy, they're just brainstorming. They are not really serious. So I don't know what the logistics of executing one of those plans is.

So is it the next season, definitely the last season or do you think you could be writing more?

Good: My fervent hope is that we can stay on the landing the way Vince (Gilligan) led us to follow the landing on Breaking Bad. I think a really good story generally has its end, and that's what you remember. It is as if we have left our marker, we have planted our flag that season 6, when we can shoot it, it is the last season, and it will be a great season, and there will be more episodes that we usually do. It will be 13. We have never done 13 episodes of Better call Saul in one season, never. It will be great and it will be resolved.

And now for the big money question: How close will you get to Breaking Bad next season, will we be able to see Walter White and Jesse again?

Good: That's a great question. I do not know. Right now, I don't have the answer for that. I'll say, The way It took the pressure off a little bit. I loved what Vince did with that movie, and I felt that the scene he had with Walt and Jesse felt like a perfect goodbye to those characters or a postscript of those two characters. You know, we'll just have to see if it ends up being part of our history.

What we are focusing on is, what is the story we are telling? The story we're telling is from Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler and Mike Ehrmantraut and Gustavo Fring, and if Walt and Jesse turn out to be two that could be central to the story, then absolutely we'd love to have them. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are two of the most active guys in show business, that's the other imponderable, whether they can do it or want to do it.

Bob, by virtue of his new deal with Sony TV, looking to reunite with Peter and Vince in another completely different series?

ODENKIRK: No, not actually. I would love to do that, and would come to them as partners if I had a project that suits them.

How about a Mr show Renaissance?

ODENKIRK: David Cross and I would like to do more together. We can't use the name without two big companies (editor's note: HBO and Universal) coming up with some terms. It is impossible to use that name again. And you would have to get all the lawyers from both companies to sign, and that will never happen. But I think we will work together again.

The truth is that (when it comes to projects under development under the new Sony deal) I've been working on it for months. We have a fairly large drama series, and a semi-science fiction series and lots of little comedies.

Peter, it will be Breaking Bad or Better call Saul Will the universe continue to expand once the next season ends? Will Kim Wexler have his own show? Or will we go back to the first days of Philadelphia Police in Ehrmantraut?

Good: I'll never say never, but personally, I feel like once we've done this for the last 13, I'm going to want to at least try something else, try another show; something out of this universe. I have been working on the Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul universe now since 2007, and that's a long time. I think that working on something else would allow me to contribute something new, if that opportunity exists. That being said, I work with a lot of brilliant and talented people, and you never say never, that's for sure. Personally, I would be fascinated to see each of these characters supporting their own show. I mean, Gustavo Fring: I am fascinated to know where he came from and how he became the man he is. I am fascinated by that. And then, likewise, Mike Ehrmantraut and Kim Wexler.