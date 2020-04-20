Blueface blames alcohol for fighting at home

Instagram

The Cash Money artist turns to Instagram Stories to respond to claims that the girls he invited to a music video were fighting over him and deny the allegations of racism.

Up News Info –

Blue face He has addressed the fight that erupted at his home during the filming of his new music video. Over the weekend, the rapper had scantily clad girls twerking in his California crib to film his new video, but things got ugly when two of his models were involved in a fight, and one of them claimed that the Another girl threw racist comments at her.

On Sunday, April 19, hitmaker "Thotiana" turned to his Instagram Stories to tackle the fight. Denying that the girls were fighting over him, he blamed the rampage for a little too much alcohol. "They weren't fighting over me, it was a bunch of henny [a Hennessy lingo] mixed with every attitude," he wrote.

"I have not had relationships with any of these women," he continued, before denying the racism charges. "No one was being racist," he said, "more than half of the people here were black, so if you think you invested too much on the Internet."

<br />

Previously, it was reported that two of the girls at Blueface's house were caught in a verbal fight that quickly took a violent turn and they both threw their hands up. A few other girls tried to break up the fight, while Blueface was quickly seen watching and recording the fight on camera.

Some crew finally managed to break up the fight, but things once again escalated when one of the girls approached Blueface in her living room. While casually talking to the rapper, his rival snatched the wigs from him and once again caused chaos.

After the video went online, the girl who had her wig taken from her spoke on Twitter. "All of you … Blueface invited me to her video session and one of the girls had the gall to say, 'Leave me ugly dark skin b *** h'. You're bald because the Dark skin gives you ugly bitch & # 39;. & # 39; Kick this black black & # 39 ;. … all without reason? Why are these bulls ** t happening in 2020? "then she claimed.

He continued saying: "Of course, I was attacked because I was not fighting and the girl who snatched my hair to 'prove that I was bald' appeared by saying that I was thirsty and ah * e for talking to my face blue while everyone was fighting '… these bitches are insane. Overall I'm glad I wasn't there using my only public outlet during quarantine to fight random bitches. I don't know and argue who's the baddest. b *** h and who got the best p *** y! HOW DO YOU LISTEN TO YOURSELF ??? !! Wake up. "