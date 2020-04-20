Birdman is paying rent for residents in his old New Orleans neighborhood

Instagram

The Cash Money Records rapper / co-founder is giving back to the community, where he was born and raised, at this difficult time of the coronavirus crisis.

Birdman she is returning to her old neighborhood in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The rapper, born Bryan Christopher Brooks, promised to pay May's rent for residents of uptown New Orleans, where he was born and raised.

The music producer went to Instagram on Monday, April 20 to announce his generous act. "I would like 2 offers to pay the rent to everyone during the month of May (for those who need it) in the UPTOWN New Orleans resident area, where I was born and raised in mac melph calio and in ST Thomas homes also from 3rd to the 17th neighborhood, "he wrote.

He called the leaders of his community to join him in the initiative and added: "I would like HANO to support us in achieving this and @ q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me organize this meeting. I would like our mayor @ mayorcantrell helps support this cause. "

He continued to shout out to healthcare workers working on the front lines during the pandemic, "I also want to thank all of the frontline hospitals risking their lives to save lives." He concluded his post with a thank you to those who have been supporting his non-profit foundation: "I want to thank everyone who worked with the Gladys and Johnny Foundation. The cashmoney company registers @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords for always supporting our foundation for more than 20 years. ".

Birdman is the latest celebrity to offer to pay the rent to those in need in this time of crisis. Previously, Michael Che has announced that she will pay a one-month rent for 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building in honor of her grandmother, who recently died of COVID-19.

"It's crazy (sic) for me that public housing residents still pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't (sic) work," the comedian said on Instagram. "Obviously I can't offer much help myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I am paying a month's rent for the 160 apartments in the NYCHA building I lived in."

"I know that's just a drop in the bucket," the "Saturday night live"The star humbly added, before imploring," so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt relief for all people in public housing, AT LEAST AT LEAST. "He then called New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and hip-hop magnate Sean "P Diddy"Comb to work together with him and do more to handle the crisis.