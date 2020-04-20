Bill Cosby Spokesperson: You Can't Survive COVID-19!

A spokesman for Bill Cosby has written a letter to authorities, urging them to release the jailed comedian; He says Cosby would not survive COVID-19 with all of its underlying medical conditions.

"Around the fall of 2019, actor and comedian Bill Cosby was forced to undergo two major surgeries to sustain his life (prevent him from having a stroke or heart attack)," the letter begins.

"During a visit to the infirmary at SCI-Phoenix for high blood pressure problems, Cosby was informed that the carotid arteries on the right and left sides of the neck were 90% blocked due to plaque buildup (the carotid arteries there are the main blood vessels in the neck that supply blood to the brain, neck and face. Those surgeries were done separately and were successful. Mr. Cosby is now taking medications for high blood pressure and is 100% blind from glaucoma. " . keep going

"Mr. Cosby did not receive a life or death sentence, so we request that Governor Wolf use his powers as Governor to show compassion to another human being, Bill Cosby. It has been well documented in the media and by the Prison Secretary John Wetzel that SCI-Phoenix has been seriously infected with the Covid-19 virus. "

You can read the full letter below.