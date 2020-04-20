Bill Cosby Spokesperson: You Can't Survive COVID-19!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A spokesman for Bill Cosby has written a letter to authorities, urging them to release the jailed comedian; He says Cosby would not survive COVID-19 with all of its underlying medical conditions.

"Around the fall of 2019, actor and comedian Bill Cosby was forced to undergo two major surgeries to sustain his life (prevent him from having a stroke or heart attack)," the letter begins.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here