Big Time Rush surprise reunion just healed our Monday blues

big time Rush They got back together for a sweet virtual encounter and the fans are going crazy.
As fans will remember, the iconic Big Time Rush boy band of early 2010 that was made up of Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PeñaVega, Logan Henderson and James Maslow it was suspended in 2014. Since then, all the former members of the band have followed their own projects and have started raising their own families.
But now, they are gathering to share some encouraging words for their fans.
"It's been a while since we got together, and we wanted to jump into this little virtual meeting place and say hi and wish everyone the best," James said. "I hope everyone stays healthy during this crazy time."
Then Kendall chimed in and said, "This is a good time to stay connected, as we are, and I think it is a good time to communicate with friends and family, sign up, and make sure everyone is okay."
Then Logan jumped up and said, "You guys please stay safe and remember to practice a little more love and compassion during the time we need it most."
Finally, Carlos took the microphone and said: "Guys, we are in this together. We love you very much. Spread that love, spread Aloha and who knows, long to wait for the end of this. See you guys soon!"
At the end of the video, everyone signed with a peace sign and said goodbye to their fans who were watching at home.
Of course, fans on Twitter began to speculate whether this impromptu virtual hangout meant that something else would come in the near future.
"Does this mean that there will be an actual meeting after all this is over?" replied a fan. Another fan replied, "See you soon & does it mean we should expect new music from you?"
Another Twitter user replied: "& # 39; LOT TO LOOK FORWARD AT THE END OF THIS & # 39; & # 39 ;, SEE SOON THE GUYS & # 39; AT GREAT SPEED COMING BACK AFTER THE PANDEMIC OMG."
