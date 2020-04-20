Big Time Rush surprise reunion just healed our Monday blues

big time Rush They got back together for a sweet virtual encounter and the fans are going crazy.

As fans will remember, the iconic Big Time Rush boy band of early 2010 that was made up of Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PeñaVega, Logan Henderson and James Maslow it was suspended in 2014. Since then, all the former members of the band have followed their own projects and have started raising their own families.

But now, they are gathering to share some encouraging words for their fans.

"It's been a while since we got together, and we wanted to jump into this little virtual meeting place and say hi and wish everyone the best," James said. "I hope everyone stays healthy during this crazy time."

Then Kendall chimed in and said, "This is a good time to stay connected, as we are, and I think it is a good time to communicate with friends and family, sign up, and make sure everyone is okay."