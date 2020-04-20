BBC Two orders Peter Sellers' biopic "A State of Comic Ecstasy" – Deadline

BBC Two has commissioned world-class documentary producer Brook Lapping to make a 75-minute biographical film about Pink Panther star Peter Sellers.

Peter Sellers: a state of comic ecstasy (working title) will air to mark the 40th anniversary of the British comic actor's death this summer, and will explore his talents and complex personal life.

It will feature an exclusive interview with Britt Ekland, Sellers' second wife and movie star, including The man with the golden gun, as well as contributions from artists like Michael Palin and Steve Coogan.

BBC Arts director Mark Bell said: “Peter Sellers had a profound impact on film and comedy, a genius as a performer but a mercurial personality; This deep look offers many revealing insights into his life and times, and I hope it offers engaging fun for people incarcerated. "

A state of comic ecstasy It will be produced by Greg Sanderson for Brook Lapping. John O’Rourke is the producer / director.