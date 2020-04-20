Batman The Batman ’Flies To Fall 2021, Warner Bros. Movies Release Date Changes: COVID-19 – Deadline

With many productions currently on hold due to COVID-19 and the 2021 release schedule needing a product, Warner Bros. has changed a lot of theatrical release dates.

Matt Reeves " The batman which is currently stagnant in London, will no longer open on June 25, 2021 next summer, but on the first weekend of October of next year, on October 1, a slot that became famous for the R-rating of DC The joker

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley untitled film, starring Tom Hanks, had that date Oct. 1, and will now be released a month later on Nov. 5, 2021.

The sopranos prequel feature, Newark's many saints originally dated September 25 this year is heading to March 12 next year.

Will Smith Drama King Ricardo who was filming in Los Angeles, will now go a year later on November 19, 2021 instead of November 25 of this year.

DC's film version of The flash It will go a month earlier in 2022, debuting on June 3 instead of July 1 of that year.

REMINISCENCE – 04/16/21

FRED HAMPTON WITHOUT TITLE – WITHOUT SET (currently 08/21/20)

SHAZAM 2! – 04/11/22 (currently 04/01/22)