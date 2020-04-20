Barack Obama labeled as just a "former Chicago resident,quot; in the new Michael Jordan documentary and fans are confused!

The former POTUS appeared in Michael Jordan's documentary "The Last Dance,quot; for a time and was credited as "Former Chicago Resident,quot;, something that confused many people! Barack Obama has accomplished many things in his life, with the President of the United States perhaps the most notable.

That said, its brief appearance in the document and how it was credited caused quite a stir on social media.

Of course, Chicago was his home for many years, but that title caused Twitter to explode with reactions.

my new goal in life is to meet the person who decided that Barack Obama would be "a former Chicago resident,quot; pic.twitter.com/B3OA1YxCu1 – meppers_ (@meppers_) April 20, 2020

Here are some of the tweets about it: "I'd like a story about who and how they decided to give Obama the label of 'former Chicago resident.'" My new goal in life is to meet the person who decided Barack Obama would be & # 39; Ex-Resident of Chicago & # 39; / & # 39; Ex-Resident of Chicago & # 39; it is easily the funniest chyron there is for Barack Obama. & # 39; / & # 39; They not only labeled MY PRESIDENT as & # 39; ex-resident of Chicago & # 39 ;.

And that wasn't even the only questionable label someone was given in the credits for the documentary's premiere.

As a result, they also avoided referring to Bill Clinton as the former president, calling him instead: "Former Governor of Arkansas," a position he held prior to becoming president.

Still, while it was not his greatest achievement, he was at least mentioned with a title unlike Obama, who was just a "resident,quot; of Chicago.

"Why did Bill Clinton become,quot; a former governor of Arkansas, "but Obama was a former Chicago resident," asked one user.

Ad %MINIFYHTML336bb1431dee16175ccc56b86d8abc4324% %MINIFYHTML336bb1431dee16175ccc56b86d8abc4324%

As for Barack's appearance in the documentary, he praises the basketball player, saying that "when Michael first came to town (Chicago), he had no money to buy tickets to a Bulls game." Even the discount ones back then was pretty messed up. But suddenly you have a sports star who puts Chicago on the map and everyone can join. "



Post views:

0 0