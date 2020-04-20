Bachelor Nation Buzzes Over Madison Prewett Kelley Flanagan's Comment

The ladies of Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor I recently took TikTok to participate in the latest viral challenge.
Madison Prewett He uploaded a video of herself participating in the Makeup Brush Challenge, also known as #DontRushChallenge, along with Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn. The video first showed each of the 24 stars of the season without makeup. Each contestant then waved their brush over the camera lens before revealing their new look and passing the brush to the next participant. In the meantime, Mahogany LOXThe hit "Take Your Man,quot; was heard in the background.
"I can take your man if I want / But luckily for you, I don't want,quot;, the song said.
After watching the video, a follower asked Madison where Kelley Flanagan It was in the clip.
"With our ex hahaha," replied the foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama.
Several fans reacted to the comment.
"This comment wins the Internet today," wrote a fan.
"She went there," added another.
"OOOF GIRL TELL EM," wrote a third party.
Other viewers wondered what Peter thought of the video.
"Peter is trembling," a follower guessed.
"Pilot Pete (has been) really calm since this," added another.
Tammy also left a comment via Instagram Stories.
"Featuring: Women who are too good for Peter hahaha," he wrote.
To be fair, Kelley wasn't the only protagonist missing from the video. In fact, Madison hinted that a second video may be in the works.
"This was only half the team!" she wrote in the comment section. "Couldn't fit in with everyone, but maybe I'll do part 2 ?!"
As fans will remember, Madison left. The Bachelor during the finale Before the fantasy suite dates, she told Peter that it would be difficult for her to move forward in their relationship if he slept with the other women. Later, Peter told her that it had been intimate, and she decided to go home. Peter ended up proposing to his fellow finalist Hannah Ann Sluss; however, they broke up after the pilot admitted he couldn't give him his whole heart.
During After the final rose, Madison and Peter met. Even though his mother voiced her concerns, Peter professed his love for Madison and it seemed like the two of them were going to give another relationship a chance. However, days later, the two announced the decision to go their separate ways.
Peter has been generating romance rumors with Kelley. The two have distanced themselves socially together in their Chicago apartment and have even made their own TikTok videos. While both have said they are not dating, Peter admitted that he is "in love,quot; with the lawyer.
