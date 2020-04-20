Bachelor Nation Buzzes Over Madison Prewett Kelley Flanagan's Comment

The ladies of Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor I recently took TikTok to participate in the latest viral challenge.

Madison Prewett He uploaded a video of herself participating in the Makeup Brush Challenge, also known as #DontRushChallenge, along with Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn. The video first showed each of the 24 stars of the season without makeup. Each contestant then waved their brush over the camera lens before revealing their new look and passing the brush to the next participant. In the meantime, Mahogany LOXThe hit "Take Your Man,quot; was heard in the background.

"I can take your man if I want / But luckily for you, I don't want,quot;, the song said.

After watching the video, a follower asked Madison where Kelley Flanagan It was in the clip.

"With our ex hahaha," replied the foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama.

Several fans reacted to the comment.

"This comment wins the Internet today," wrote a fan.

"She went there," added another.

"OOOF GIRL TELL EM," wrote a third party.

Other viewers wondered what Peter thought of the video.

"Peter is trembling," a follower guessed.

"Pilot Pete (has been) really calm since this," added another.

Tammy also left a comment via Instagram Stories.

"Featuring: Women who are too good for Peter hahaha," he wrote.