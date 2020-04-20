Babyface reveals that Michael Jackson attempted to take Halle Berry on a date. This is what happened!

Babyface took Michael Jackson fans by surprise when he revealed that the deceased legend didn't want to date actress Halle Berry! While chatting with Teddy Riley on IG Live and listening to some MJ songs, the man revealed these details that apparently nobody really knew before and everyone was scared!

Apparently, Michael asked Babyface to put him in touch with Halle since he wanted to take her on a date.

At the time, the two of them were enjoying Human Nature, with SWV, when Babyface revealed this interesting information.

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram, and Babyface talked about it once Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw – Julie | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

‘Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, a true story, a fun fact. Once Michael called me and said, "Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?" I said, "Yes, I know Halle Berry." He said: ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her on a date. "I said," What? "And he said," Call her, I want to take her on a date. "So I said," Let me go, "and I looked for him, for the agent because he didn't have Halle Berry's number," Babyface recalled.

Then, he continued to share the rest of the story, revealing what happened when he got closer.

Apparently, I called and gave him the message and the manager said to me: & # 39; Than? & # 39; And I said: & # 39; Yes, he wants to take her on a date. And then, I was waiting to hear from Halle and I can't tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like that …

It was then that Babyface performed a short part of Halle's voice from the movie Boomerang that says: ‘You know, what do you know about love? What do you think you know about love?

Shortly after the live stream ended, fans were also on Twitter with shocked reactions to discover that Michael Jackson was interested in Halle Berry as well.



