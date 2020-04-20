Babyface and Teddy Riley Verzuz fight to fall on Monday night!

The Verzuz between Teddy Riley and Babyface is scheduled for Monday night (April 20).

Initially, the event was supposed to take place on Saturday night, but when Teddy Riley appeared with a full band and suffered tremendous technical difficulties, the event was forced to be postponed.

"I think it's okay for us to postpone this until another time when there are no technical difficulties, and everyone can hear the music the way it is needed," Babyface said at the time.

On Sunday, Riley shared the new flyer for the event, along with the caption: "Let's get back to the love of music!"

This time, Teddy is unlikely to appear with a full live band, backup dancer, camera crew, and the rest of his entourage. Swizz Beats and Timbaland informed the R,amp;B legend that "less is more."

Twitter had a picnic!