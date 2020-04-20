Home Entertainment Babyface and Teddy Riley Verzuz fight to fall on Monday night!

Babyface and Teddy Riley Verzuz fight to fall on Monday night!

The Verzuz between Teddy Riley and Babyface is scheduled for Monday night (April 20).

Initially, the event was supposed to take place on Saturday night, but when Teddy Riley appeared with a full band and suffered tremendous technical difficulties, the event was forced to be postponed.

