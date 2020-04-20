Babyface and Teddy Riley to have live rematch on Instagram after initial epic failure

Instagram

Babyface, who was born as Kenny Edmonds, and Teddy attracted a massive audience of more than 400,000 viewers on Saturday, but were forced to shut it down due to a technical problem.

Fans who anticipate a song battle between Baby face and Teddy riley You can rejoice now. The two musicians were due to appear in the "Verzuz" Instagram Live battle on Saturday, April 19, but were forced to abruptly close it due to a technical problem. Now, the two have announced a rematch!

In an Instagram comment, Babyface confirmed that their new live battle would take place on Monday. "The Rematch: Monday 8pm EST / 5pm PST," so the Grammy-winning musician wrote to his followers about the upcoming episode of Swizz beatz and Fat JoeThe Instagram Live series. Teddy added, "Let's get back to the love of music this Monday at 8pm! #MondayNightLive #setbackforacomeback # 4theloveofmusic."

<br />

Babyface, who was born as Kenny Edmonds, and Teddy drew a massive audience of more than 400,000 viewers on Saturday. However, before starting, they were interrupted with technical difficulties regarding the audio. They decided to take a 30-minute break to fix the problem, but when Teddy returned, his audio was still too low. They even called Dr dre for help

"I'm sitting here. I'm waiting. I wonder what the hell is going on," Dre told a member of Teddy's team. The "2001" star added: "What are we doing now? I'm here and I'm sitting and waiting! I have so much respect for both of us … I have to see this."

Meanwhile, technical problems apparently led Toni Braxton, who tuned in to the Instagram Live session, crazy. Taking to her Twitter account, the live singer tweeted everything.

"Teddy, this echo is killing me! Man!" she wrote, adding, "Now Teddy, you know the face setting isn't ruining your sound!" In another tweet, Toni said, "The bass drum doesn't know how to fix the audio? And he doesn't have a mask either? Teddy! What's going on?"

Still coming to Teddy, Toni tweeted, "Teddy is just uncapped." Another tweet read, "Are we really starting again? Sorry to have to make dinner, it's like watching old foks use Jitterbug phones."

<br />

Now that Babyface and Teddy have scheduled a rematch, Toni can be excited.