At the cost of what?

Wendy Williams heavy on Khloe Kardashianshocking claims in the latest episode of "keeping up with the KardashiansIn the episode, she seemed to be considering having another baby with ex Tristan Thompson. Of the idea, Wendy was among the majority of Internet users who were against it.

"Okay, I totally understand. It makes your life easier if you have all your children with the same father," Wendy said in the At Home version of her talk show on Monday, April 20. However, the presenter asked how things were working since Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are no longer romantically together.

"How does that work once you get the second love of your life? It makes things a little complicated," he asked. "In a perfect world, and the world is not perfect, yes, all children would be from the same mother and father. It makes visits easier and graduation and decisions easier. But at the cost of than?"

Wendy continued, "I don't know Khlo. Do you mean that you'll ever fall in love again unless he's a ballplayer?" the host added. "Tristan has moved on with his life. He is still young enough and a basketball player, he will drop seeds everywhere before you know it."

In the Thursday April 16 episode, Khloe and Tristan discussed the possibility of giving their daughter True a brother. "What if we have another girl?" he said. "We have to buy it again." Khloe replied, "Who's having another girl with you?" the basketball player argued, "Listen, I'm just saying that True needs a brother."

Khloe had apparently been thinking the same thing too, though that didn't necessarily mean she would meet or re-engage with Tristan. "I could get some embryos and have a brother," she replied. "He may need to borrow some sperm or get something from you." She timidly added, "We'll figure it out later. That's a completely different episode. Very awkward."