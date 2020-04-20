Ashleigh Banfield Returns to Court TV as Contributor – Deadline

Ashleigh Banfield, TV presenter of the original court, returns to the network restarted as a special collaborator.

Banfield will appear every night on Court TV's primetime live show at 8 PM ET, joining presenters Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Ted Rowlands to discuss the day's legal news.

"Ashleigh's appearance at TV's TV meeting with Vinnie during the Harvey Weinstein trial sparked a conversation and a mutual interest in working together. We are thrilled to have her back online regularly," said the vice president of Court TV. Scott Tufts.

After his stint on Court TV, Banfield was the presenter of CNN Legal hearing with Ashleigh Banfield and from HLN Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield. She also hosted A&E PD live, and most recently hosted the A&E off-shoot series Live rescue.

He began his career in television news on MSNBC, covering the controversy of the US presidential election. USA In Florida, and then on-site at Ground Zero. Later in his career, Banfield co-hosted the CNN daily morning newscast. I start early.

Court TV is owned by Katz Broadcasting, part of E.W. Scripps Co.