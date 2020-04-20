Ashanti Shares Age-Defying Makeup-Free Photos: Some Fans Are Confused

It seems Ashanti is taking a make-up break during the ongoing self-isolation period, as the R,amp;B star shared two photos on Instagram, in which she seemed unglamorous.

In the first photo, the 39-year-old singer offered her numerous fans a glimpse of her flawless skin and age-defying features, while posing for the camera in all its beauty.

Aside from giving up her makeup, Ashanti didn't try so hard to fix her hair, because her black mane was tied in a tight bun.

The "dumb,quot; artist looked at the camera with her eyes closed, smiling slightly, and complemented her gaze with a pair of thin gold chains.

The music star was having a moment of revelation, while captioning her post with: “Sometimes you see and feel more with your eyes closed. I hope you had an amazing Easter / Resurrection Day and were able to share it with your loved ones. Sending love to those who weren't … dealing with pain and anguish. Praying for this pandemic to end. 🙏🏽 "

The selfie quickly gained approval from thousands of people, and many flocked to the comment section to tell their own personal stories during the current crisis.

One fan said, "Now when you can be yourself and show your true self, that's the true beauty #NaturallyBeautiful ❤️💯🔥".

This sponsor revealed: “I love you both! Pray, you're safe! Only believe in God's protection when you take the first step to protect yourself, your family, friends, and others! One Love!"

Another commenter shared: “You still look good. I haven't really seen you that often since the early 2000s. Life Happens Powerful Words to accompany a naturally beautiful spirit. ❤️🙏🏾 "

This follower shared, “Honestly, I thought I was a little girl until I saw the game 😂 … 😍💕 Why do they sleep on you, oh you're so naturally beautiful and talented! 😍 "

However, Ashanti did not stop there, as he shared a second photo, showing her in the same pose, but with her eyes open.

In this post, she commented on her natural look with the title "Jus a lil plain Jane thang from Long Island,quot;, which resulted in many positive comments praising her enduring beauty.

Ad

Ashanti is a unique brand in the industry.



Post views:

0 0