Artist of the week: Drake

Duck He is without a doubt one of the best rappers in the game right now. From "Hotline Blings" to "God's Plan," every one he posts has always gone viral and consumed by the masses, causing them to consistently go platinum. Her latest single, "Toosie Slide", is no exception.

Released on April 3, the song became the fastest music trend to reach 1 billion views on TikTok and continues to dominate the platform, with more than 3 billion views and counting. The record was previously held by Kylie Jenner with his famous meme "Rise and Shine".

On top of that, "Toosie Slide" is dominating the charts. He debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making him the first male artist to achieve three No. 1 debuts on the charts. Her other songs that debuted at the top of the weekly chart were "God's Plan" and "Nice for What." That said, it has joined Mariah Carey as the only artists to have three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100.

Of course, Drake didn't achieve all that success alone. Social media influencer Toosie was involved in helping the song go viral by creating a dance challenge on TikTok. Speaking about the influencer and the song during an Instagram Live, Drake said, "When I made that song the first time, I was just talking about the moonwalk … But Toosie did a dance about it, but I didn't know it was going to be a song. dance like that … we're having fun warming up. "

During the same live session, Drake also mentioned that he was preparing for a new album. Although the details of the album are still scarce as of now, it will be a continuation of their fifth studio album "Scorpion". Receiving generally positive reviews from music critics, the double album was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards.