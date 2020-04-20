Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback image with Will Smith

Arjun Kapoor's social media game is definitely awesome. The actor posts flashback photos, videos of what he's currently doing, selfies, and photos with his family and his love from time to time. His fans love to socialize with the star on social media for this reason. Today, Arjun took to Instagram to share a special throwback image.

In the picture, Arjun Kapoor is seen with his designer friend Kunal Rawal and Hollywood actor Will Smith. The actor captioned the image saying: “I only go out with my children. The new prince @willsmith himself looked scruffy as ever in the past when he visited what seems like eons ago and @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image with a tie … Side note: the vertical strips really didn't do the fine physical specimen justice that I was."

On the working front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen below at Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. And he has another untitled movie on his kitten alongside Rakul Preet Singh.