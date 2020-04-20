Apple's largest iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard weighs more than a MacBook Air

Apple announced its new Magic Keyboard with trackpad for iPad Pro last month, but so far the company has declined to disclose the weight of the accessory that is now shipping to customers. Finally we have an answer, thanks to a MacRumors forum poster (via 9to5Mac) who received a Magic Keyboard over the weekend. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard weigh 3 pounds (1,362 grams), more than the 2.8-pound (1,290 grams) of the 13-inch MacBook Air but the same as the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Much of the magic keyboard is there to accommodate viewing angles and balance the weight of the iPad Pro. Apple originally didn't design the iPad with keyboard and trackpad support as key features, so the company had to add them later.

Not so surprising, though, that the Magic Keyboard adds considerable weight and volume to the iPad Pro. Unlike the previous Smart Keyboard Folio, the Magic Keyboard now includes a cantilevered floating design for viewing angles, a backlit keyboard with switch keys. scissor and trackpad.

There are still lighter alternatives if you're looking for an iPad and keyboard / trackpad combo, and you're willing to give up the iPad Pro. The Logitech iPad keyboard case with trackpad costs half as much as Apple's at $ 149.95, and works on those. Cheaper iPad and iPad Air models. The combined weight of a regular iPad and the Logitech case is 2.49 pounds, but you're obviously losing the larger screen size of the 12.9-inch screen on the iPad Pro.