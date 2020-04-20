Antonio Gandy-Golden of Liberty, an NFL Draft sleeper worth talking more about

Antonio Gandy-Golden left the NFL Combine looking to build an impressive performance that would push him into the draft.

That preparation changed with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, but Gandy-Golden has maintained a positive outlook throughout the process. The Liberty receiver, part of Panini's "Road to Rated Rookie,quot; series, has adjusted to the "new normal,quot; of draft preparation.

For Gandy-Golden, that meant returning to Liberty for exercise after he closed his training facility in Florida.

"I have been able to do everything I normally would do except have my coach with me every day," Gandy-Golden told Sporting News.

Gandy-Golden was a constant producer for two years with The Flames. He had 71 catches for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2018 before catching 79 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 scores under first-year coach Hugh Freeze in 2019. The 6-4, 223-pound catcher ran a 4.6 in the 40s. on the NFL Combine playground in Indianapolis and also had 22 reps on the bench, second best among receivers in training.

Sporting News' final seven-round drill has Gandy-Golden at No. 117 overall in the fourth round over the Buccaneers. There are assignments that suggest Gandy-Golden could be a middle sleeper and his approach to promoting himself since the NFL Combine hasn't affected either.

Gandy-Golden said he has been in contact with the 32 teams through videoconferencing, and that he talks to one or two teams a day.

"I met a lot of these teams in the Senior Bowl and the Combine, so they know a little bit about me and have talked to me before," he told SN. "It's basically a normal conversation. I would say there is nothing strange. It's actually a fun thing. You can see a different side of some of these guys, and there is a lot of laughter."

In the Gandy-Golden documentary series, he talked about the love for puzzles and solving the Rubik's Cubes. "It is very unique because no one will solve it the same way twice," said Gandy-Golden. He could also be talking about his game.

Gandy-Golden learned from a year under Freeze, and that started in the first game against Syracuse.

"We were on the phone a lot," said Gandy-Golden. "We were constantly talking about things that were happening on the field. That was something new for me, just being able to speak to the coach directly and tell him what I was thinking and seeing."

Gandy-Golden had the first of seven 100-yard games last season against Orange, and that physical game was a hallmark during his college career. That's something that Gandy-Golden believes will translate to the next level.

"I can bring good size on the outside and a lot of physicality in all aspects of the game," he said. "Overall, boosting team morale and energy. I feel like I'm a fun guy and football is fun."

Gandy-Golden plans to see the draft with her mother and twin brothers, and will comply with all social distancing measures taken prior to the draft. That won't take away from the moment you're recruited. How will you feel when you land with a team?

"A lot of excitement and a lot of relief," said Gandy-Golden. "At that point, it will be very different when you really know."

Gandy-Golden worked with Panini's "Road to Rated Rookie,quot; series alongside D & # 39; Andre Swift of Georgia, Jerry Jeudy of Alabama, Jordan Love of Utah State and Eno Benjamin of Arizona State, and has signed several cards on the Prizm Draft Picks series, which is available now. That experience helped normalize the draft preparation process for the novice. "It was incredible," said Gandy-Golden. "It started a few months ago with our connection and it has been amazing. They have been a great group and a lot of fun working with them."