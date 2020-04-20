Anderson Cooper reveals that he cut his hair and left a bald spot

CNN presenter Anderson Cooper recently revealed that he got his hair cut due to the closure of the barbershop across the country, however, it didn't go as well as he had hoped.

Cooper reportedly hasn't had his hair cut in weeks due to the national blockade, so he had no choice but to cut his hair.

During an episode of his show, AC360, Cooper revealed the baldness on his head from cutting his hair. The star claimed that her hair was cut the night before and the result was a bald spot. Cooper explained that he thought the shaver was set to 7, but it really was 5.

As most are aware, the United States is currently in the process of closing right now, and in New York, the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll more than in any other state. One consequence is that the barbershop and salons are closed and a stylist is prohibited from going to your home.

At least Cooper is in good company. Earlier this year, Kevin Hart had the same problem, although he never cut his hair and left a bald spot. His problem was color.

The stand-up comedian explained on his Instagram that he was beginning to like his graying hair, which he had to let go of due to insufficient barber visits. On his IG account, Kevin explained that he was starting to like his hair because it gave him a distinguished look.

However, it wasn't long before Kevin's normal black hair returned, so he apparently didn't like it as much as he let on. It probably didn't help that 50 Cent, née Curtis Jackson, teased him on social media.

As previously reported, Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, teased Kevin Hart and other black artists for looking much older than usual these days.

However, Curtis clarified his comments, arguing that it was all "love,quot; and that he had nothing but respect for Kevin.



