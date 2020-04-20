Amitabh Bachchan misses his Sunday gathering and greets fans

If you have any questions about the power of the Amitabh Bachchan star among people, just go see his house on a Sunday. A sea of ​​people gathers over the weekend just to catch a glimpse of the actor. Amitabh has made sure never to disappoint his fans and has done so almost as a tradition.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has issued a nationwide blockade and has urged people to stay home as far as possible. The main objective of the blockade is to avoid mass public gatherings to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease. This also meant the end of the Amitabh welcome session on Sundays. The actor took up his blog and expressed how much he missed interacting with his fans. The veteran actor wrote: “Sunday does not mean the same as before. Waiting for the moment to come, security in place, that familiar sound of the stirrup being dragged into position, that familiar scream of sympathizers at the door as each domestic participant enters and leaves the premises … of knowing that & # 39; he comes. Those in the buildings ahead, precariously located in viewpoints. The joy and the regrets, the letters of recommendation, the guests out of the country … Say hello to the opposite balcony as you enter through the front door and you're done.

"The heart of the Ef (extended family) be of a subtle grace and this done, they go, like me, inside the safe house and the gifts that arrive are kept to be stored and valued. But none of that for the day Today. Just Ef's thoughts and reminders on other platforms. "

Well we hope we will get over it soon and Amitabh Bachchan fans will be able to see his idle in person again.