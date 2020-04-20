Alicia Silverstone recalls the hurtful body embarrassing the one she faced as Batgirl

More than two decades have passed since Alice Silverstone appeared in Batman and RobinBut she still remembers being embarrassed by the media for her appearance in the movie as if it were yesterday.

The 43-year-old actress looked back at the time during an interview with The Guardian posted on Saturday.

"That was definitely not my favorite movie experience," Silverstone told the publication.

As fans will remember, the film was released in 1997, just two years after Silverstone was catapulted to fame for her role as Cher in Clueless. The star played Batgirl in the movie. But as she told the store in 2004, paparazzi and journalists followed her and sang "fat,quot; to the bat Man theme.

"They made fun of my body when I was younger," he said by phone in his recent interview. "It was painful, but I knew they were wrong. I was not confused. I knew it was wrong to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing for a human."

In 2004 Silverstone told the newspaper that she hoped it would be "an example to other young girls that it was okay to be a healthy girl." Still, dealing with toxic scrutiny was not easy. During her recent interview, Silverstone recalled a journalist who asked her about the size of her bra. However, she said The Guardian she tried to learn from these experiences and identify what was right and what was wrong.

"There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went," he said. "And no, I didn't say 'k-you' and I came out as a warrior, but I just walked away and left, OK, I know what it is and I'm done, I'm not going to get close to that again . "