Alicia Silverstone never took Fatgirl's & # 39; s female body seriously.

While she admitted that the criticism directed at her about her curves in the 1997 movie 'Batman and Robin' They were 'painful', the student 'Clueless' He always knew they were wrong.

Alice Silverstone she didn't let negative criticism knock her down. Having been greatly embarrassed by her curvy body when she played Batgirl in director Joel Schumacher's 1997 "Batman & Robin", the "Clueless" star opened up in a new interview about how she never took her "Fatgirl" label seriously.

"They made fun of my body when I was younger," the 43-year-old actress told The Guardian about how the tabloid and paparazzi media referred to her at the height of her career. "It was painful, but I knew they were wrong. I was not confused. I knew it was wrong to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing for a human."

Admitting that being part of the superhero movie "was definitely not my favorite movie experience," the "Blast From the Past" actress explained how she dealt with the toxic environment. "There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went," he shared. "And no, I didn't say 'f ** k you' and I came out as a warrior, but I just walked away and left, OK, I know what it is and I'm done, I'm not going to get close to that new."

Having gone through what she had been through, Silverstone "stopped loving acting for a long time." She, however, was able to restore her passion through a work by David Mamet. "My body was like, this is what I'm supposed to do, I love it, I need to find a way to do both, to be an actress and an activist at the same time, so that's what I did," she explained.

During the interview, Silverstone was also candid about having to deal with fame at such a young age after the success of "Clueless." The musician's ex-wife. Christopher Jarecki He said, "I was so overwhelmed by being famous because I was a very young girl and it was never really my intention." She added: "It was really extreme how they talked to me and talked about me. I think I really disliked it."