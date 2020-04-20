Alibaba to Invest $ 28 Billion in Cloud Services After Coronavirus Increases Demand – Latest News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest 200 billion yuan ($ 28 billion) in its cloud infrastructure for three years, a plan that follows a boom in demand for business software when the coronavirus outbreak peaked. in China.

The company said in a statement that it will spend the funds on developing semiconductors and operating systems, as well as building its data center infrastructure.

While the majority of China's white-collar employees worked from home during February, the country's dominant cloud player experienced an increase in the use of its software, especially DingTalk, a workplace chat application used by companies and schools.

At one point, users complained about application delays due to high volume of activity. The company acknowledged the problems on Weibo, the Chinese social networking site.

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence President Jeff Zhang said in the statement that the COVID-19 pandemic "has created additional stress on the general economy in all sectors,quot; and that the company hoped that the investment will help companies " speed up the recovery process. "

Alibaba's cloud division is one of its fastest growing companies. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 62% to 10.7 billion yuan, the first time it exceeded 10 billion yuan in a single quarter.

The tech giant dominated 46.4% of China's cloud market in the fourth quarter, according to research firm Canalys. Tencent Cloud and Baidu Cloud, which have also seen an increase in demand for their products, had 18% and 8.8% of the market, respectively.

During the first quarter, Alibaba's cloud unit also helped the Hangzhou government create and deploy a digital health monitoring system that rates exposure to the virus using red, yellow, and green color codes. The system was subsequently implemented throughout the country.

