After Nova Scotia shooting, families cry as police search for motive

Authorities on Canada's east coast were searching for a motive Monday after an armed man who appeared to be dressed as a police officer and was driving a vehicle that appeared to be a Nova Scotia police car killed at least 16 people. , one of the worst mass murders in the country in recent memory.
Gabriel Wortman, who ran a dental prosthetics clinic in Nova Scotia, started the massacre in the town of Portapique on Saturday night and did not stop until he died 12 hours later at a service station in Enfield, 35 miles away. authorities said. Police have not said how he died.
Heather O'Brien, a nurse, was one of the victims of the shooting, and her daughter, Darcy Dobson, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that "a monster killed my mother today."
"She was driving down the same street in the same city that she passes by every day," Dobson wrote, saying her mother had texted her family group at 9:59 a.m. Sunday. "At 10:15 he was already gone," he said.
A police officer and an elementary school teacher were also victims of the attack, which was described by Stephen McNeil, the Prime Minister of Nova Scotia, as "one of the most senseless acts of violence in the history of our province."
In 2014, Mr. Wortman, a dentist, made the news in Canada for a different reason: He was creating a new set of dentures, free of charge, for a cancer survivor who had lost all of her teeth.
"My heart was with her,quot;, he he told a Canadian television network at the time. He had cried tears of happiness, speaking of the "angels,quot; who came to his aid.
The reason for the mass shooting was not immediately clear. Police said that while the killings seemed to be directed from the start, they became random as the uproar in Nova Scotia progressed.
"Our hearts are broken today when we try to accept the loss of my sister, Lisa McCully, who was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Portapique last night," said Jenny Kierstead, whose sister, a school teacher, was one of the victims.
Another victim was Heidi Stevenson, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer with 23 years of experience in the force and mother of two. She died after responding to the shooting.
"Heidi responded to the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served," police said in a statement. Another officer was wounded.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for unity in his public address on Sunday. "As a country, at times like these, we come together to support each other," he said. "Together we will mourn with the families of the victims and help them through this difficult time."
Those who knew Mr. Wortman, 51, described him as "a little different," but were surprised to learn that authorities had identified him as the author of such a bloody attack.
"Gabriel was always sad for him, but I was very surprised to learn that he had hurt other people," Candy Palmater, a friend from the university, told local media on Sunday. "I don't know what his later adult life was like, but I can tell you that in college, people weren't nice to him."
She said she couldn't reconcile what she had done with the man she knew.
Scott Balser, a former friend from high school, said Mr. Wortman "was a very nice guy who liked to help others," according to The Chronicle Herald, a newspaper in Nova Scotia.
Sophie LeBlanc, a woman who tweeted that her mother went to high school with Mr. Wortman, posted a photo from your entry in the yearbook. "Gabe's future may include being an official R.C.M.P.," he said.
