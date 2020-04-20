After Nova Scotia shooting, families cry as police search for motive

Authorities on Canada's east coast were searching for a motive Monday after an armed man who appeared to be dressed as a police officer and was driving a vehicle that appeared to be a Nova Scotia police car killed at least 16 people. , one of the worst mass murders in the country in recent memory.

Gabriel Wortman, who ran a dental prosthetics clinic in Nova Scotia, started the massacre in the town of Portapique on Saturday night and did not stop until he died 12 hours later at a service station in Enfield, 35 miles away. authorities said. Police have not said how he died.

Heather O'Brien, a nurse, was one of the victims of the shooting, and her daughter, Darcy Dobson, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that "a monster killed my mother today."

"She was driving down the same street in the same city that she passes by every day," Dobson wrote, saying her mother had texted her family group at 9:59 a.m. Sunday. "At 10:15 he was already gone," he said.