ABC Analyzes Quarantine Split and "Bachelorette Party" Return – Deadline

The Bachelor The franchise has been greatly affected by the closure of COVID-19 production.

High school days left to start production with a season in front of Clare Crawley and The Bachelor: Summer Games it was canceled, in part due to the postponement of the Olympic Games.

Despite this, ABC is determined that Crawley will finally fall in love when production can resume and the network is also mulling over a possible quarantine-themed spin-off.

ABC alternate boss Rob Mills told Deadline that he has internally dropped the title, Bachelor in Quarantine.

"The best thing about The Bachelor it is their willingness to evolve as a format, so if we need to trigger a cycle that reflects these times, that is what we are going to see doing, "he said.

Related story & # 39; American Idol & # 39;: Rob Mills of ABC and Trish Kinane of Fremantle on how the live show should continue

Music spin-off The Bachelor: Listen to your heart It is currently in the air, having been filmed before the virus. The next would have been High school in mid-May, followed by Single in paradise at the beginning of August.

However, if ABC were to move with a quarantine-themed season, it is unlikely to be as simple as restructuring. Bachelor in Paradise. There have been discussions about whether the summer series could be filmed at its isolated location in Mexico. However, host Chris Harrison played down this last week, calling it "premature." "Getting 20 cast members is one thing, getting 100 to 180 crew members and putting a director in a truck next to the producers, where there are 30 people in a trailer next to each other is another thing. There's a lot logistics that goes into that, "he said Bill Simmons podcast. However, he added: "We are at it, we are crushing the bit to produce content."

High school It was the first of the franchise shows to be interrupted by the Coronavirus. Days after filming, the network had revealed that Crawley would be its protagonist in early March.

However, Mills told Deadline that the 38-year-old stylist from Sacramento, California, who appeared in season 18 of The Bachelor When faced with controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the season finale, he will still be able to start his quest to find true love, even if the network and producers don't know when it will be.

"She has always been resilient," said Mills. "We will do him a season and he will be fantastic. If he finds a person, then all this means that everything was destined to be. We will be agile."

Elsewhere last week, Harrison, who has hosted the show and its spin-offs since 2002, said that he and creator Mike Fleiss had discussed the possibility of doing some specials or retrospectives while production closed.