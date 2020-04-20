A world: Together at home: moments you will have missed

An event that everyone will remember!

On Saturday, Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization made history with an unforgettable music event that paid tribute to the essential workers who risked their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

More than 70 artists and celebrities joined in on the fun, including Beyoncé, Juanes, Oprah, Taylor Swift, Matthew McConaughey and many others.

During the six-hour live broadcast, there were many OMG moments that made me laugh, cry, and do both at the same time.

On the one hand, the Homecoming Star made a surprise appearance during the broadcast. She gave people a powerful and moving speech about protecting the black community during this time.

"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in the United States," Bey shared. "In a recent report from my hometown of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within the Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African American."

She added: "Please protect yourself. We are a family and we need it. We need your voices, your skills and your strength around the world. I know it is very difficult, but be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and keep praying for our heroes. Good evening and God bless you. "