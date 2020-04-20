"60 Minutes" Beats "American Idol" in Sunday's TV Ratings – Deadline

60 minutes took the qualifying throne on Sunday from American idol last night, gaining 0.9 in adults 18-49 demographics and 9.59 million viewers. Meanwhile, ABC's reality singing competition aired the second night of its two-part behind-the-scenes special, which slipped in last week's demo with a rating of 0.8 and garnered 5.46 million viewers.

Fox saw the return of its animation block led by The Simpsons (0.5, 1.57M), which was immersed in the demo compared to its latest new episode to coincide with a low series. The rest of the lineup was stable across the board with its new episodes: Duncanville (0.4, 1.11M), Bob's Burgers (0.5, 1.39M) and Family man (0.6, 1.56M).

CBS saw a drop with the rest of its lineup on Sunday night, including the newly canceled one. God made me a friend (0.5, 6.05M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 6.74M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 6.31 M).

On NBC, things were on par with new episodes in their lineup on Sunday night. In the unscripted end, Little Big Shots (0.4, 2.80M) and Wall (0.5, 3.32M) remained stable, while Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.00M) and Good girls (0.4, 1.74M) almost matched the numbers since their last new episodes.

The CW issued repeats.