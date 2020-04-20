50 year old Caucasian soccer mom: "I was Lil Wayne's lover, he paid my bills!"

A 50-year-old "soccer mom,quot; is writing a revealing book about her alleged secret affair with rapper Lil Wayne.

The woman, who goes by the name of Kimberly Rose, calls her new book an "intimate, uncomplicated, and ruthless account of the secret life and mood swings of a rap legend who went from being the Prince's savior Blue to a heartless narcissist. Hole. "

Sounds pretty juicy

Kimberly claims that Lil Wayne was cheating on her with a lot of money. But after four years, the rapper "stopped taking care of my bills, changed his number, and blocked me on social media."

Kimberly claims it was unfair and told fans that "she never wanted or expected things to be this way. [She] gave up everything for him."

The book is currently in development, and is expected to be released this year.

Here are photos of the lady: