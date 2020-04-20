50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link debuts impressive hair color in new photos, but 'Power' star You won't even notice it because you're busy fighting this old nemesis

50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link continues to maintain her fitness regimen despite the ongoing blockade.

The 24-year-old aspiring fitness enthusiast, whose real name is Jamira Haines, visited Instagram to share a selfie, which appeared to have been taken directly after her workout.

Instantly, the model and law student posed in front of a mirror in her bathroom and showed off her juicy curves, while wearing a tight training outfit.

Cuban Link was trying to keep his figure toned because she explained that "… I'm just at the gym trying to screw around."

It seems that in addition to training hard, Cuban Link also finds the time for occasional beauty procedures, as he recently shared a photo of the makeup being done.

Cuban Link also debuted with a beautiful new hair color. He also shared a sentence with his fans and spoke about the blockage due to the coronavirus: “.. Protection❣️

God protects me. Save my family. Keep us safe. Keep us healthy. Eliminate calamity from my home. Your presence provides me with a place of refuge. By trusting you, I find stability in your promises. Give me the confidence to move on with my day knowing that you are on call, surrounded around me.

Cuban Link and 50 Cent have been self-isolating together over the course of the past few weeks, and some of their joking “comments” have made many headlines recently.

Earlier this month, the rapper asked his girlfriend on social media about his alleged culinary skills.

However, it seems that Fif's couple was not happy with him, and she taught the rapper a lesson by locking him out of his room and shared a video of him pleading to be let in.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the lasting feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent was renewed, as rappers exchanged a couple of offensive statements with each other on social media.

Ja Rule started by inviting his nemesis to a rap battle, but his proposal was rejected by the lyricist "In Da Club,quot;, prompting Ja Rule to comment that Fif was a coward.

The relationship with Cuban Link seems to be strengthening and the power couple could take things to the next level in the near future.



